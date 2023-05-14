Terri A. "Lodi" Leaman, 61, of Wyncroft Lane, Lancaster, PA passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at home. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the wife of Brian E. Leaman and they celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary on March 7th. She was the daughter of the late Richard K. Greener, Sr., and Helen A. Hoffman Greener.
Terri worked for the former Kegel's Restaurant for 22 years as a server and at CVS at Manor Shopping Center for 13 years as a cashier. She enjoyed going to the beach at Ocean City, MD, watching her favorite cooking/TV shows, cooking and dancing to her oldie's music. Most important was her family and grandchildren, and her love of animals. She loved to laugh and was known for her infectious smile.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Kimmy A., wife of Lawrence I. French, Landisville, PA and a son, Justin C. Kauffman, Lancaster, PA, a sister, Susan L. Greener of East Petersburg, PA, and a brother, Richard K. Greener, Jr., husband of Deb Greener, Red Lion, PA; and two grandchildren, Noah S. French and Elena G. French. She was preceded in death by her son, Timothy J. Kauffman who passed away in 1982.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be sent to Leo's Helping Paws, www.leoshelpingpaws.org
