Terrence "Terry" William Hoshall, 79, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of Mary Alice Smith Hoshall with whom he celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary on November 13, 2022. He was born in Baltimore, son of the late Carroll F. and Helen Wheeler Hoshall. Terry was a salesperson of commercial cleaning supplies, was a member of LCBC, Manheim Campus and AGR Fraternity at the University of Maryland with the Class of 1966. He was an avid gardener, bird enthusiast and enjoyed watching sports, including the Baltimore Orioles and Ravens games. Terry enjoyed his family, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife, one son: Billy C. (Andrea) Hoshall. One daughter: Sandra L. Hoshall (E. Eugene) Schopf. Six grandchildren: Kyle (Lisa) Schopf; Kerri Schopf (Andrew) St. Clair; Tanner Schopf; Kayla Hoshall; Ryan Hoshall and Lucas Hoshall. One great-granddaughter: Esther Lynn Schopf.
The Memorial Service will be held at LCBC, 2392 Mount Joy Road, Manheim, PA 17545 on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 11:30 A.M. Visitation will be from 10:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: LCBC, Manheim Campus or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com