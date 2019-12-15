Terrence L. Veilleux

Terrence "Terry" L. Veilleux, 61, of Lancaster, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital, on Thursday, December 12, 2019. He was born in Lancaster, PA to Kathleen (Trusz) Veilleux-Farrell and the late Paul R. Veilleux. Terry celebrated 37 years of marriage with his wife, Karen (Snyder) Veilleux on July 7th.
Terry enjoyed fishing and boating and family vacations to Millsboro, DE. He enjoyed holidays surrounded by his loving family. Most of all, he cherished spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Karen, Terry is survived by his sons: Ryan (Kim) Veilleux of Lititz and Christopher Veilleux of Lancaster; his brother Paul R. (Deeanna) Veilleux of Florida and sister Sharon (Ernie) Farrell-Davis of Columbia; 3 grandchildren: Taylor, Logan and Vivian Veilleux; 3 nephews: Alex and Derek Davis and Quinn Snyder; and 2 nieces: Morgan Veilleux and Savannah Snyder. Terry was preceded in death by a granddaughter Ella Veilleux and nephew Justin Snyder.
Terry's family will receive friends from 5 to 7PM, followed by a celebration of his life at 7PM on Tuesday, December 17th at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
