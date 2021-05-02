Terrence C. "Terry" Leary, 72, of Manheim, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Henry and Thelma (Duus) Leary. Terry was the husband of Brenda (Slesser) Leary with whom he would have celebrated 42 years of marriage this coming July 1st.
Terry retired from the Kroesen Tool Company in Mount Joy.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Brenda are two daughters, Shannon Leary of Lebanon and Tracy Hudson, wife of Scott of Mount Joy; two grandchildren; a brother, Michael Leary, husband of Lisa of Mountville; and two sisters, Cindy Sahd, wife of Dave of Mount Joy and Suzanne Parmer, wife of Donald of Columbia.
Services will be private. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
