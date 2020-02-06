Terre Lee Mohler, 74, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully with her husband by her side on February 1, 2020, at Landis Homes, Lititz. She was born on July 9, 1945 in Lancaster.
Terre worked for Intelligencer Printing for 30 years. She enjoyed her work as a bindery machine helper and quality assurance technician at Intel, where she made many friends over the years. After retirement, she enjoyed caring for her loving husband, Fred, getting her daily cleaning and house chores done, and spending time with her grandchildren. As a descendant of the Pamunkey Indian Tribe from King William County, Virginia, she enjoyed the opportunity to visit family members there for special events. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband to Mexico and the Caribbean and visiting her parents in Florida. Terre never forgot anyone's birthday or anniversary, and in every greeting card she sent, she signed it with a smiley face. She was always good company and could be found talking to people everywhere she went. Her family and friends will greatly miss her.
She is survived by her loving husband of almost 28 years, J. Frederick Mohler, and her son, Robert James Cummings, Jr. (Holly). She will also be fondly remembered by her six grandchildren, Gabrielle, Maximus, Addison, Bethany, Juliette, and Charlotte. She is also survived by two sisters, Dotte Lynn Cooke and Sharon L. Bradby. She was predeceased by her father, Edward R. Bradby, and her mother, Dorothy M. Bradby.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Terre's memorial service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home from 9:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Those desiring may send contributions in Terre's memory to St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
