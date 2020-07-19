Teri L. Good, 59, of Lititz, passed away unexpectedly on June 23, 2020. Born in Lebanon, she was the daughter of Janet (Hickernell) Good and the late Thomas L. Good. She was a loving mother to furbabies, Sassy and Duke.
Teri had a generous and vivacious spirit. Her caring personality was something that was treasured by all that came in contact with her. She enjoyed traveling, in particular to Hilton Head, South Carolina. She would make multiple trips there throughout the year to admire the beach and local sea life. Teri cared greatly for the environment. At Christmas time, she would decorate everything to be as bright and colorful as her personality. Every year she would go to the local tree farm and pick the most barren, unfortunate tree to take home and give it the extra tlc it deserved.
When Teri wasn't being a superhero, she was a wine enthusiast that enjoyed sitting back and reading books from her favorite author, J.D. Robb. She owned all of her books and kept them meticulously in the order they were meant to be read. Her favorite days were spent curled up with a good book, a glass of wine and her dachshunds by her side.
Most important to Teri was her family. She may have been the decision maker of her family but when they were together, they were always laughing and having a good time. Teri will be greatly missed by her mother, furbabies, sisters; Lark Eckenroth of Dover, DE and Kim M. Good of Lebanon, nieces; Michelle Leeuwen, Jonelle Hickman, Rikkie Drye, a nephew, Ryan Eckenroth, a grandniece, Daenerys, grandnephews; Michael, Jordan and Simon and an aunt, Joy Thompson. She was preceded in passing by her father, and a sister, Cindy Erskine in 2017.
A celebration of Teri's life will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 6 PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Friends and family will be received from 4 PM-6 PM. The family requests that everyone dress very casual in their best beach wear (no swimsuits please). A private family interment will take place at Grandview Memorial Park in Lebanon. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Teri's favorite rescue organizations; Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Rd., Myerstown, PA 17067 or the Dachshund Rescue of North America, c/o Eileen Pratt, 1197 Allaire Loop, The Villages, FL 32163.
