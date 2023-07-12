Teresita Guzman, 67, of Wilson, NC, passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Guayama, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Rafael Guzman and Sara Rodriguez. Later in life, Teresita married the late Hector Torres.
After she graduated high school and attended college, Teresita became a mother. She enjoyed staying home and taking care of her children. She loved cooking for her family, especially Caribbean Soup and Christmas Dinner. Teresita loved spending time with her family and going on vacation. She will be remembered for being a tough woman.
Teresita is survived by her daughter, Maria (Samuel Candelario-Valentin) Torres-Guzman; Sons, Juan Torres and Hector Torres-Guzman, five siblings and seven grandchildren.
Friends and Family will be received for a Catholic Mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 119 S Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603 on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 10:00 AM.
To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »