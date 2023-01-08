Terese M. Repsher, 93, of Willow Valley Community passed away on December 9, 2022. Terese was born in Rochester, NY to the late Bronislaus and Anna Kowalski.
She is preceded in death by siblings Gertrude Shwamle, Edward Kowalski, Bernard Kowalski, Eleanor Deffner, and Ray Kowalski.
Terese is survived by nieces Paula Howard, Carol Ciccaroni, Karen O'Brien; nephews Raymond Deffner, Raym Kowalski, and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
Terese had a successful career, as an executive secretary, with Delco Products Division of General Motors in Dayton, Ohio before moving to the Lancaster area. Terry volunteered for Hospice in Dayton, OH and Lancaster, PA. She enjoyed family get togethers, travelling, playing cards, crossword puzzles, and scrabble.
A Mass will be held on January 16, 2023 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster at 11 AM. Friends and family will be received from 10-11 AM. Interment will be in Rochester, NY at a later date. The service will be available via livestream at: https://my.gather.app/remember/terese-repsher
The family is grateful for the tremendous care provided by the hospice staff. If desired, donations in her honor can be sent to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604. Online condolences may be offered at:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
