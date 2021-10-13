Teresa Spadea Ruhl, affectionately known as “Momma Teresa and Aunt Teresa” passed away peacefully October 9, 2021 with her loving family by her side. She was the daughter of the late John L. Spadea, Sr. and the late Helen LaMonica Wynn. She married Richard K. Ruhl, Sr., who preceded her in death on November 13, 2015 and whom she met at Rocky Springs Amusement Park’s roller-skating rink during her junior year at Lancaster Catholic High School.
Teresa was the family matriarch who held them all together. She loved people unconditionally and never judged anyone opening her heart and touching the lives of so many. She worked tirelessly and developed a passion for politics before she was old enough to vote. Until her many health conditions made it impossible, she was very active registering voters, working on campaigns whether local or national, and working the polls on election day.
At the age of 26, Teresa accepted a job as a seamstress to supplement the family’s income. Little did she know that that was the start of a very successful career journey that allowed her to stay committed to advocating and helping working people to establish a standard of living. Her career took her through the ranks of Organizer and Business Agent with the International Ladies Garment Workers Union (ILGWU) and as Regional COPE Director with the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO. At the time of her retirement, she was honored by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives during a House Session on June 28, 2002.
Teresa was a lifelong avid Elvis Presley fan. Her personal collection of Elvis memorabilia only exemplified her love for him and his music. She spent her 79 years of life investing in everything Elvis and she leaves behind a legacy in the collector’s world. From pool water to hair clippings to birthday cake and personal items, she had it all. The Elvis world will forever be changed from the dedication and love she gave as his most legendary collector.
Above all, Teresa was a loving Mother, Nanny, Sister, Aunt and Great-Aunt. She is survived by her children, Richard, Jr, and Gina; and grandson, Nathan Ruhl. She is also survived by her brothers, John, Vince, and Dominic Spadea as well as nieces and nephews, Joseph Spadea (TX), Gail Kerner (CA), Kris Spadea-Askvig (CA), Vince Spadea, Jr. (GA), Angela Spadea (CO), Nicole Vasquez (Lancaster, PA) and Dom Spadea (Lancaster, PA) as well as several great-nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by a niece, Victoria Spadea-Ripley and great-nephew, Max Jackson. Prior to Teresa’s passing, she learned that the family is growing by another generation and that she would be a great-grandmother to a little baby girl.
Friends may visit with Teresa's family on Friday, October 15, 2021 from 7-9 PM and on Saturday October 16, 2021 from 9-10 AM funeral service will begin at 10 AM with the Rev. Dr. Ronnette Butler officiating at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Burial service will be at St Mary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in her memory to Hospice Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552, Sweet Pea Project, PO Box 10351, Lancaster, PA 17605, Ryan’s Hope, PO Box 7452, York, PA. 17404, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition, 2397 Quentin Road, Suite B, Lebanon, PA 17402. The family is requesting that face masks be worn when visiting casket side.
The family would like to thank the Hospice and Community Care, The Bob Fryer Inpatient Center staff who took wonderful care of her and her family during the last days of her life.
