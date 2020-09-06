Teresa P. Hager 6-25-1926 to 8-29-2020

Teresa P. Hager, much-loved wife, mother, sister, grandma, aunt and friend died at the Hospice and Community Care Center on Aug. 29, 2020 after a brief illness. She was 94. Teresa was born in Woonsocket RI, daughter of Saverio and Mary Innocencia (Fulginniti) Paone. She lived most of her long life in Lancaster. She graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School and in 1945, married James Hager, Sr. who passed away in 2009, after 64 years of marriage. She was preceded also by her dear granddaughter, Sarah Hager.
Teresa worked as an executive secretary at Armstrong Co. and then for many years as the credit manager for Bash Jewelers until her retirement. Teresa and Jim were members of St. Anne's Parish, where they gave generously of their time and skills; Jim ushered for decades and Teresa knitted many beautiful afghans for the church bizarre. She also knitted dozens of sweaters and afghans for everyone in her life.
Her family and friends at SARC, where she lived for 6 years, will all miss her smile, kindness and sense of humor. We are sincerely grateful for the fine skills and genuine kindness of all the SARC staff, Lancaster General Hospital and Hospice & Community Care.
Teresa is survived by her dear brother, Sam Paone, 3 children and 5 grandchildren: son, James Hager, Jr., wife Debra of State College, PA, and grandchildren, Ben & Lindsay; son, (Samuel) Joseph Hager, wife Cathy of Battle Creek, MI and grandchildren, Rachael & James; daughter, Patricia (Hager) Rhoads and husband Tim of East Petersburg, PA and grandson, Matthew.
Private Services will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions in Teresa's memory may be made to St. Anne's Retirement Community, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia, PA 17512, Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or Lancaster Catholic High School, 650 Juliette Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com