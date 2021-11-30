Teresa Marie (VanAullen) Johnson, 86, of Lancaster, passed away at home on Friday, November 26, 2021. She was the loving wife of James L. Johnson, Jr. Together they shared 46 years of marriage.
Born on February 12, 1935 in Lancaster, Teresa was the daughter of the late Frank P. and Mary J. (Haus) Van Aullen. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Margaret Trimble, Mary Koller, and Agnes Bowman; and her brothers Frank VanAullen and Paul VanAullen.
Teresa was raised in Lancaster as a Catholic. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, traveling and spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband, James, Teresa is survived by her daughters, Diane Matroni (wife of Michael), Connie Ann Baker (wife of Gary), and Wendy Jo Millhouse; and her sons, Edward J. Brubaker (husband of Debbie) and Timothy J. Brubaker (husband of Kim); as well as 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
