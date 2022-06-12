Teresa M. O'Donnell, 62, of Columbia, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022 surrounded by her family at Hospice and Community Care. A lifelong Columbia resident, she was the daughter of James H. Wagner, Columbia and the late Mary Elizabeth McCarty Wagner.
Teri dedicated her life and her heart to teaching, receiving a B.S. in Early Education/Early Childhood from Shippensburg University. After impacting students at St. Peter's Catholic School, Churchill County School District in Nevada, Manheim Central School District, and Holy Trinity Catholic School, Teri spent the majority of her career at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic School.
Whether in the classroom or at home, her door was always open. She welcomed anyone who needed an ear to listen, food to eat, or a place to sleep.
With her family, Teri was the life of the party, bringing games, music, and positivity to holidays and vacations. These memories will last forever. As a mother, Teri's love was unmatched and unwavering.
In addition to her father are her children, Kelly O'Donnell, Philadelphia; Tim O'Donnell, McConnellsburg; sisters, Beth wife of Scott Barnhart, York; Lisa wife of Mark Graham, Lancaster; Barbara wife of Paul Patterson, Wayne, NJ; and brother Jim husband of Lori Wagner, Lancaster.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Friday, June 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Stephen P. Kelley, Celebrant. Private burial will be held in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Kindly omit flowers. Contributions made in Teri's memory to Our Lady of the Angels Catholic School, 404 Cherry St., Columbi,a PA 17512 to benefit the Teri O'Donnell Scholarship Fund and further the education and care for their children would be deeply appreciated.
