Teresa M. Dowd, 56, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021 at her residence. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Dolores J. Miller Dowd with whom she resided, and David P. Dowd, husband of Linda, of Lancaster.
Teresa earned her Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Millersville University. She then worked as a computer software analyst for many companies in the Lancaster area, one being the early years of MapQuest.
She was very talented, being an artist and painter in many mediums, designed and made greeting cards with her mother, and was a science fiction writer with several published and printed novels.
She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, Teresa is survived by her brother, David J. Dowd of Lancaster.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 10 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 119 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. To send a condolence, please visit: BachmanSnyder.com717-687-7644
A living tribute »