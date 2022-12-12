Teresa Lee Suarez

Teresa L. (Bair) Suarez, 76, transitioned to her next life peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday, December 8, 2022.
Teresa was born in Lancaster, PA on August 21, 1946, daughter of the late Russell L. and Josephine N. (Hill) Bair.
Teresa loved spending time with her family and was often found reading, dancing, and singing. She was an activist and advocate, always willing to help others. She had a deep love for her second home and community in California where she spent much of her life. She was funny, spirited, and known to tell a good story. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by five children, Brian Lopez (Stephanie), Lynessa Lopez, Marcus Alston, Teresa Lopez, and Tiana Lopez; a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and three siblings, Theodore Bair (Kathleen), Marie Bair, and Sheryl D. Stewart (Cornell). She was preceded in death by a daughter, Alana Bair; a brother, Russell L. Bair, Jr.; and her best friend, Cinderella Alston.
A celebration of life service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at the Etzweiler Funeral Home, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville. Family and friends are invited to begin gathering at 11 a.m. for visiting hour.
Teresa wished to return to California as her final resting place. Her ashes will be lovingly returned there by her family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Children's Home of Reading, 1010 Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601. https://www.buildingkidslives.org/get-involved/donate
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com