Teresa L. Berryhill

Teresa L. "Terri" Berryhill, 65, of Manheim, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she is the daughter of Robert and Shirley Tuscan of Manheim. Terri graduated from Manheim Central High School class of 1972 and furthered her education and graduated with an Associate's Degree from Millersville University. Her hobbies included reading, knitting, people watching in downtown Lancaster, and spending time with her family.
Surviving in addition to her parents are three sons: Shawn husband of Kim Gainer of Columbia, Anthony "Tony" husband of Jamie Berryhill of Palmyra and Adam Berryhill of Lebanon, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and three siblings: Rick husband of Betty Tuscan, Mike husband of Lee Tuscan, and Tammy Gibson, all of Manheim. She was preceded in death by a son, Christopher "Chris" Gainer.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Terri's memorial service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 6:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send memorial contributions in Terri's memory to Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital, 333 Harrisburg Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com