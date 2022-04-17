Teresa J. Mihaliak, 96, entered Heaven on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Born in and a lifelong resident of Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late August W. and Elsie L. (Ferich) Ziegler.
Terry graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School in 1943. She married Joseph J. Mihaliak in 1949, and they shared 65 years of marriage with before Joe's passing in 2015.
She first worked for RCA, then Bell Telephone, and at St. Anthony's School. More importantly, Terry was a wonderful homemaker and mother, a quintessential wife, and an exceptional cook and baker.
A devoted parishioner at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Terry served as a Eucharistic Minister, lector for daily Mass, past president of the Mother's Club, and Bingo worker.
Terry volunteered at Lancaster Regional Medical Center, and she was an Inspector of Elections for 20 years. She enjoyed puzzles, was an avid reader, and she loved her rescue cat Pewter.
Surviving Terry are her 5 children, William A. Mihaliak, York, Joseph J. Mihaliak (Carol), Mechanicsburg, Brian J. Mihaliak (Dawn), East Petersburg, Cheryl L. Mihaliak, Lancaster, and Mark L. Mihaliak, Hendersonville, TN; and 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Terry was predeceased by her daughter, Constance A. Winters (Skip), and her sister Agnes Smith.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place 11 AM Wednesday, April 20, 2022, with The Rev. Matthew C. Morelli as Celebrant, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Terry's family will receive guests from 10-11 AM. Interment in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602.
