Teresa E. Rohrer, 73, formerly of Lancaster, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on the evening of Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. She passed away due to complications related to heart disease.
Teresa – or Terri, as she was known by her family and friends, was born on January 31, 1947, in Lancaster, PA. She graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School – Class of 1965. Soon after graduating, she became a beloved mother, homemaker, and worked in the restaurant industry. She was an avid bowler and loved spending time with her friends. She enjoyed collecting Elvis memorabilia, listening to music, and creating incredible pieces of ceramic art. She was a former member of St. Philip the Apostle Church. She also loved her dog Bella.
Though Terri's health was declining for several years, family and friends knew the extent to which she struggled. Her will to survive kept her pushing through the discomfort she endured. Terri's favorite saying "I AM A FIGHTER" was heard time and time again. A fighter she most definitely was.
Terri is survived by her three sisters, Joanna Herr, of Preston, MD, Patricia Fossler, wife of Dave, of Strasburg, Tina Zima, wife of Doug, of Lancaster, a son Chris Rohrer, husband of Theresa, Jacksonville, FL, a daughter, Michelle McCabe, wife of Bob, of Wrightsville, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy Martin Herr and Teresa (Galuppo) Herr.
Due to the pandemic, arrangements are under the direction of the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Millersville, PA and Teresa's Memorial Service will be announced this coming summer. She will be laid to rest at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Bausman, PA.
