Teresa C. King, 71, of Akron, PA, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 8, 2021 after a courageous battle with a glioblastoma brain tumor.
Born in Ephrata, PA, Teresa was a daughter of D. Raymond Weidman and the late Dorothy K. (Rollman) Weidman.
She was married to her loving husband, Chris S. King, on April 7, 1973.
Teresa is also survived by two daughters: Jen King and Jes (Dan) Sweger, all of Akron, PA; three grandchildren: Chase and Zachary Sweger and Maria King; three sisters: Carol Hill, Dorothy Long, Betsy Alspaugh; one brother, Raymond Weidman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Teresa was a 1967 Ephrata High School graduate and was a co-owner and secretary at John Weidman & Sons, before retiring in 2014.
She was a member of Lititz Dunkard Brethren Church.
Teresa enjoyed singing and playing the guitar. She and her father were members of the Bluegrass and Old Time Country music group the Pine Ridge Ramblers.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren and looked forward to weekends with family at their beach house in Bethany Beach, Delaware.
Teresa was always eager to lend a helping hand to family, friends, and neighbors.
Graveside funeral services officiated by Elder James Eberly will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Mohler Brethren Church Cemetery, 21 E. Mohler Church Rd., Ephrata, PA 17522.
Those in attendance are kindly asked to wear masks.
Services are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
