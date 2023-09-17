In loving memory of Teresa Ann Buchter known to loved ones as Tess, whom was surrounded by family when she joined her heavenly Father on September 12, 2023 at the age of 64.
She was born September 25, 1958, the daughter of Clarence & Jane Hartranft.
She was the wife of Keith Buchter and married for 41 wonderful years.
She is survived by 3 children: Jade, Beau, & Cassie Buchter; 8 grandchildren Xavier, Damien, Gabriel, Harley, Kendra, Macen, Kirstin, & McKenna; and a brother Eugene Hartranft.
She was a devoted Christian and cherished her family. Tess worked as a CNA for 25 years working at the Ephrata Manor for 20 years, until she became ill. She lived and loved to care for others. She was a beautiful and positive spirit. Everyone who met her, loved her. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, fishing, gardening, doing a variety of crafts, and talking to Jesus. John 3:16 Whoever believes in him shall not perish but will have eternal life.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
