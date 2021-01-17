Tenele B. Bell, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on January 13th, 2021. She was born in Lancaster and was the daughter of Jami (Anderson) Work, wife of Michael, and Mark D. Bell, Sr., husband of Vicky.
She attended J. P. McCaskey High School. Tenele was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Tenele enjoyed cooking, baking, cats, and doing crafts with her nieces and nephews. She was an avid Philadelphia Eagles, Allen Iverson, and Tupac Shakur fan.
She is survived by three daughters, Janea Sills, Jaydyn Sills, Jaylin "Livi" Sills, all of Lancaster, boyfriend, Joseph "Jae" Haywood, and father to her three children, James Sills, a sister Tara Bell, of Lancaster, two brothers, Tyler Young, and Mark Bell, maternal grandmother, Jackie Brubaker, of Virginia Beach, paternal grandparents, Henry and Peggy Bell, nieces, Caylynn Peters, Tiandra Miller, Deonnah Jordan, nephews, Donovan Jordan, Grady Bell, great nephews, Arris Simms, Jr., Kahlen Randall, Micah Jordan, great nieces, Kyleigh Peters, Serenity Austin, and three best friends, Becki Hatzimichael, Mary Ellen Enterline, and Andrea Massaro, and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Earl Brubaker, maternal grandfather Ralph Anderson, and maternal great grandmother, Katherine Brown.
A private viewing will take place at the discretion of the family followed by cremation at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Homes & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Tenele to help support her children at https://gofund.me/fd2f03e5
