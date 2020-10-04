Ted ‘Thad' Schreibman, 72, died peacefully, Monday, September 28, 2020 at Quarry Hill Assisted Living in Camden, ME.
Born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, January 4, 1948, he was the son of Samuel and Anita Wiener Schreibman. After graduating McCaskey High School in Lancaster, he attended the Coast Guard Academy, followed by Penn State University where he earned a Bachelor's Degree, and he earned a law degree at the University of Pittsburg.
For most of Thad's working life he eventually tapped into his more creative side, collecting and selling beautiful gems and stones.
Thad loved the ocean and the great outdoors, and settled near Rockland, Maine, where he loved the pristine environment and the local lifestyle. Always interested in photography since his youth, he began to seriously study photography, and he became an accomplished photographer, always capturing the beauty of nature, operating under ‘Thad Schreibman Photography'. He was passionate about keeping the earth clean and pristine and enjoyed meditating daily. His family remembers him as a unique individual who had his own special way of doing things, living life and interacting with the world. He was highly intelligent, and was a voracious reader who enjoyed studying science, mysticism, photography and politics. Thad took great pride in his young nieces and nephews, never hesitating to show his love and affection for them, listening to them and challenging them to think. His beautiful home by the sea was always welcoming to friends and family, and was the place of many memorable gatherings. He had a mystical relationship with his German Shepherd, Nimbus Cloud, who accompanied him wherever he went and the two were legendary among those who met them. He will be sadly missed by all who loved him.
Predeceased by his parents, Thad is survived by his sisters, Ellyse Selfon of Lancaster, PA, Andi Schreibman of Byron, California; his nieces and nephew, Kim Selfon, Dori Whitman and Marc Selfon; five great-nieces and great-nephews; as well as his best friend and wife, Thomas and Nora Michaels of Camden, both of whom have been there for Thad with more support, companionship and assistance than anyone could ever ask for.
Because of COVID restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Those who wish may make memorial donations to either the Quarry Hill Employee Appreciation Fund, 30 Community Drive, Camden, Maine 04843; or online to the Ocean Conservancy at donate.oceanconservancy.org.
