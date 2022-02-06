Ted Jay Heckman, 66, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2022 with family by his side. Born on November 18, 1955 in Lancaster PA. He was the son of the late Edward (Ted) and Jeanette (Coon) Heckman. In 1975 He graduated from Mannheim Township High School and Brownstown Vocational School. He married his wife Patti (Quinn) Heckman on September 27, 1975. They shared 46 years together.
He is survived by his four children and their spouses: daughter, Tracy, (John Carl), son, Travis Heckman, (Michelle), daughter, Amy, (Duran Schuler), daughter, Jessica, (Nathan Casperson). He was the proud Pappy to 18 grandchildren, 9 granddaughters and 9 grandsons! He is also survived by his sister, Trudy wife of Philip Esbenshade, cousins, aunt, and extended family. He cherished his family and his best friend, Baby, a yellow Labrador.
In his early years, He started his own business Heckman’s Home Improvements and chimney cleaning. In 1983 Ted started working for Yellow Freight Trucking Company, retiring after 32 years.
His love for the mountains of Potter County PA. started as a young man and was where he spent most of his time after retirement. Ted’s love of the outdoors was spent, hunting, fishing, hiking, time spent around a campfire sharing stories with his family and close friends. Pappy favorite statement was “Another beautiful day in the mountains!”
Ted along with his wife Patti loved early American history, participating in re-enactments of the French and Indian war.
Ted (Pappy) will be greatly missed by his family and friends, but never forgotten!
Family and close friends will hold a private memorial service to pay tribute to the life of a great man who was truly one-of-a-kind!
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ted may be made to:
huntofalifetime.org (a nonprofit for children with life threatening illness)
To reach out to family, PMQH75@gmail.com
To share a memory or condolences please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com