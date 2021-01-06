A wonderful man died on January 4, 2021. "Ted" H. Rohrer Shenk, 88, of Mount Joy, went home to be with Jesus, his Lord and Savior. He was the husband of Doris (Hovis) who died 10 weeks prior. They shared 66 beautiful years together. Ted and Doris enjoyed sharing hospitality with extended family and friends, as their home was a warm and loving gathering place for many reunions and parties over the years. Ted kept a tally and told us they welcomed over 6,000 people into their home.
Born in 1932, Ted was the son of the late Christian H. and Helen Rohrer Shenk. Also preceding him in death was his brother Robert C. Shenk.
Ted was a 1950 graduate of Manheim Township High School. He was a faithful member of Hempfield United Methodist Church, and more recently Community Bible Church in Marietta. Ted was a man of Christian faith and values. He freely shared his many gifts and had an easy, infectious laugh.
Ted was self-employed as a truck farmer, growing and retailing vegetables at his business called Donegal Gardens. Many customers over the years bought his quality produce at Lancaster Central Market (57 years), and Roots Country Market (60 years). For 13 years Ted also operated two retail routes in Baltimore city selling eggs and produce. He also raised chickens, turkeys and sheep, as well as Christmas trees. Ted taught his children, grandchildren, and many other young people the value of a strong work ethic.
His favorite ways to relax were turkey and deer hunting, and trout fishing in local Lancaster County streams. Ted caught over 1,000 trout in his lifetime. He especially enjoyed taking his children and grandchildren fishing.
Ted and his wife Doris enjoyed escorting groups on occasional travels with Ridgeway Tours. Founded in 1920 by Ted's grandfather O.H. Shenk, Ridgeway Tours was the first travel agency in Lancaster.
Ted and Doris showed their children the importance of loving God and helping others. They will be lovingly missed.
Ted is survived by his family: son Stanley (Wanda) Shenk, grandson Christopher (Carey); daughter Susie (Jay) Wenger, granddaughter Kira (Jordan) Kauffman, great-grandchild Makenna; daughter Peggy (Michael) Moyer, granddaughter Marie (Fritz), great-grandchildren Josiah and baby due in the spring, granddaughter Jenna (Roberto); daughter Patty (Steve) Hershey, granddaughter Jill (Mitch) Meador, great-grandchildren Harrison, Bennett and Theo, grandson Ryan (Lindsay) Hershey, great-grandchildren Ruby and Warren, grandson Seth (Kelsey) Hershey, great-grandchildren Hadlee, Charlotte and Molly, also nephews Tom (Rochelle) Shenk and Jim Shenk.
Ted is also survived by brother-in-law Ron (Carole) Hovis, niece Misty, nephew Brig (deceased), sister-in-law Linda (Dale) Gehr, nephews Craig and Doug, sister-in-law Mary Shenk, and loving cousins.
There will be a private burial. A remembrance service will be held at a later date. If you want to honor Ted, help someone this week or take someone some fresh produce. In lieu of flowers you may give to Community Bible Church, P.O. Box 180, Marietta, PA 17547 or Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com