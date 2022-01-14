Taylor Faith Giunta, born 12 years ago with I-Cell disease, was freed from all her limitations on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 when she danced into the arms of Jesus. Born on June 4, 2009, she was deeply loved by her parents Jon and Lauren Kuert Giunta of Willow Street.
She attended Freedom Life Christian Center with her family. Taylor enjoyed worshiping, dancing, jujitsu, swimming, and spending time laughing with her family.
In addition to her parents, Taylor will be missed by her sisters: Julianna Whitney and Ryleigh Anne both at home, grandparents, Paul & Lisa Kelly Kuert, and great-grandmother Gayle Ward Kelly. She was preceded in death by a sister Alexis Grace Giunta who passed away in 2018 from I-Cell disease.
There will be a service on Saturday, January 15 at 2:00 PM at the Freedom Life Christian Center, 477 Noble Road, Atglen, with a viewing from 1:00 PM until time of service. Pastor Sam Masteller will be officiating. Interment will be in the Paradise Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Yash Gandhi Foundation (ygf4icell.org), 105 Spur Lane, West Chester, PA. 19382. shiveryfuneralhome.com