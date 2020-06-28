Tatiana G. Conklin

Tatiana Grace Conklin, 15, of Brickerville, passed away unexpectedly in the arms of her parents, with her brother and nurse by her side on Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Despite her multiple medical anomalies, Tatiana showed delight in her daily activities and enjoyed attending Warwick High School where she participated in the Multiple Disabilities Support classroom. Tatiana was a joy to her teachers and all the staff and students who had contact with her.
Tatiana was adopted at three years of age, and is survived by her parents, Michael and Thelma Conklin, and fourteen siblings.
The Conklin family would like to thank all the physicians and BAYADA Home Health Care nurses for their love and support.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Conklin family.
