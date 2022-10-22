Our precious baby boy was born without a heartbeat on Saturday, October 15th, 2022 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. But, we find comfort in knowing he is in the arms of Jesus. He will live forever in our hearts as his parents, Kendrick and Heidi Copenhaver (Martin), Wernersville, and 3-year-old sister, Adalynn. He will also be greatly missed by his grandparents, Craig and Kristen Copenhaver, Stevens, and Keith and Deb Martin, Denver.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

