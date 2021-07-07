Tatania Nashan "Tot" Smucker, age 17 of Gap, unexpectedly passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, July 5, 2021, due to a vehicle accident. Because of Tot's personal relationship with Jesus Christ, the family is consoled to know that she has life and joy beyond the grave. She was born in Guatemala, daughter of Bryan L. & Karen L. Stoltzfus Smucker.
She attended Keystone Church of Paradise. She enjoyed working at Fashion Cents and Riehl's Cheese Shop and loved her co-workers. She was looking forward to her senior year at Linville Hill Christian School, and was excited about pursuing a career in interior design. Tot loved being around people, had a contagious laugh, and was a stranger to no one. She will be deeply missed. She enjoyed singing and long boarding.
She enjoyed spending time with her sisters and brother: Desiree, Payton, Trey and Paisley Smucker. Also surviving are grandparents: Anna Mary Beiler Stoltzfus Fox wife of Warren Fox of New Holland, Emanuel & Rachel Stoltzfus Smucker of Gap and many uncles, aunts and cousins. She was preceded in death by a grandfather, Chet Stoltzfus and 2 uncles, John Mark and J. Wendall Smucker.
Funeral service will be held at Keystone Church, 20 Harristown Road, Paradise, PA on Friday, July 9th at 11 a.m. with a greeting time from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Kyle Kauffman will be officiating. Interment will be in the Ridgeview Mennonite Cemetery. There will also be a greeting time at the Keystone Church on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. shiveryfuneralhome.com
