Tara Nichelle Bair, 53, of Lancaster, PA, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 24, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Robert L. Baber, Jr., and Mary Louise Burross. She was married to her beloved husband, Terrence R. Bair, for 28 years.
Tara graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School and attended Millersville University. She worked as a Caregiver for over 28 years, most recently at Evergreen Estates. She was a nurturer at heart, always willing to help those around her. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Tara attended Bright Side Baptist Church for a long time and sang in the choir in earlier years. She had a beautiful singing voice. She enjoyed reading romance and mystery novels, listening to Erykah Badu and Jill Scott, and rooting for the Cowboys. Her favorite meals were “Spaghetti Pie” and Surf n’ Turf. She loved her Pitbull, Jada Kiss. Tara was bubbly, always laughing, and brought joy to all who knew her.
In addition to her mother and husband, she is survived by her children, Darius Jones, Sr., Ashli L’chon Bair, Terrence Bair II, Jorge Rodriguez, and Alejandro Howarth, sister Kizzy Brown, brothers Sekou Roy and Sekou Johnson, 20 grandchildren, and a host of lifelong friends. She was preceded in death by her father, maternal grandparents Zigh and Estella Burross, and paternal grandparents Robert L. Baber, Sr., and Eula M. Baber.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Tara’s Home Going Service on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603, with Rev. Dr. Melvin R. Baber officiating. Family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. Masks preferred by the family.
