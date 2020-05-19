Tara L. Rummel, 45, of Akron, passed away of natural causes on the 14th day of May 2020 at her home.
Born in Bethlehem, PA, she was the daughter of Harry E. Kuebler and the late Patricia Kelly, the loving wife of Kenneth S. Rummel and mother of Devin Simmons. She was a loving and caring soul and enjoyed home decorating, crafting, and spending time with her family. Her smile brought joy to anyone in her presence.
An insurance agent by trade, she worked for Robertson Insurance and Risk Management. She was well known for her customer service to clients.
Tara enjoyed vacations with her family to Ocean City, Maryland. She also had a deep and special connection to the Hotel Bethlehem and downtown area.
One of her greatest contributions was the years she spent volunteering with Akron Soccer serving on the board to bring joy to the children of the organization, as well as the Play for A Cure event she headed up for Make a Wish in honor of her mother.
She had a special place in her heart for her animals, Kendrick and Tuck.
In addition to her husband, Tara is survived by her son, Devin L. Simmons; her two step-children, Alexander S. Rummel and Alyssa T. Rummel; father, Harry E. Kuebler; step-mother, Rosie G. Kuebler and step-sister, Alexandra G. Helle.
A memorial service will be held in her honor at a later date.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »