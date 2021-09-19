On Thursday, September 16, 2021, Tanya Sheree Stauffer Whiteman, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away into the loving arms of Jesus her Lord and Savior at 44 years of age.
She was born October 5, 1976 in Lancaster, PA to Jay and Jan Stauffer. She attended Conestoga Valley High School and received her B.S. degree in Business Administration from Shippensburg University. She worked at Kenbrook Bible Camp, John Wright Company, Susquehanna Insurance and more recently LMS Commercial Real Estate.
On September 20, 2003 she married the love of her life, Mark E. Whiteman II. They have two children, the joy of her heart, Allysen Maysie Whiteman, age 13 and Evan Martin Whiteman, age 10.
Her hobbies included quilting, knitting and reading. Tanya had a beautiful singing voice and played the guitar. She shared her gift of music in many different settings. She loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed hiking, running, biking with the family. She found great meaning in teaching women's Bible Study and Share at Calvary Church. She will be remembered for her kind heart, generous spirit, and deep love for Christ. Even in her illness, she relied on her faith.
In addition to her husband, children, and parents she is survived by, her sister Kimberly Ernst (Joel), of East Petersburg, niece and nephew Julia Ernst and James Ernst. Parents-in-law Mark and Linda Whiteman, of Oxford, brother-in-law Tim Whiteman (Ashley), of Oxford, and nephews Mason, Hayden, Colten.
Funeral services will be at Calvary Church 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 at 2PM on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 with Rev. John Frye officiating. A viewing will be held at Calvary Church Monday evening from 6-8PM and again from 12:30pm-2pm also at the church. Interment will be private at Landis Valley Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tanya's memory to the Calvary Church Benevolent Fund 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 or to Tanya's children to help support their education fund. Please make checks out to Allysen Whiteman and Evan Whiteman and mail them to Tanya's sister Kimberly Ernst 5816 Vaughn Road East Petersburg, PA 17520.
