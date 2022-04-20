PORTSMOUTH-Tana Leas Yung, 77, passed away April 12, 2022. She was born in Columbia, Pennsylvania to the late Norman David Leas and Alice Carter Leas.
Tana was a member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church in Portsmouth, Virginia. She served as supervisor of the Civil Division of the Portsmouth General District Court.
In addition to her parents, Tana was predeceased by her biological father, Rogelio Awerhoff; her brother Terry L. Heller; and her infant son, Andy. She is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, Tony; her daughter, Christina Carter Blad; son-in-law, Timothy John Blad; and three grandsons: Blaine Andrew Ledbetter, Christian Anthony Ledbetter, and Carter Leas Ledbetter; and a host of friends whose lives will be much the poorer without her.
A service for Tana will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, at Foster Funeral Home, 1926 High St., Portsmouth. The family will receive friends an hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Special Olympics (support.specialolympics.org) would be appreciated. Please see BWFosterFuneralHome.com for further details and to register condolences for the family.