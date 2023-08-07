Tanya M. Eckert, age 36, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023 at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. She was the companion of Luis Wharton for 18 years. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Michael husband of Michele Lutz McLaughlin of Lancaster and Stacy Eckert of New Holland. She enjoyed crocheting, puzzles, camping, hiking and the outdoors.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by 3 children: Elizabeth, Elijah and Elianah Wharton all at home, grandparents Geraldine "Geri" Lopez Lutz, Roberta Kline McLaughlin, both of Lancaster, and a brother Ryan M. husband of Bridgette Barrett McLaughlin of NC. She was preceded in death by 3 siblings: Anthony A. "Tony" Lutz late fiancé of Dawn Brady, Travis Eckert, Trista Eckert.
A casual greeting time will be held at Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, on Thursday, August 10, from 6 to 7 p.m.
