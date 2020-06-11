Tanya M. (Cole) Fisher, 46, of Lancaster, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care after a 2-year battle with stage 4 breast cancer. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of Karen (Cole) Brown. She was the beloved wife of Michael Fisher for almost 25 years.
Tanya was a long-time member of Calvary Baptist Church. She enjoyed photography, crocheting, cooking, crafts, and game shows. Most of all, she cherished spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband she is survived by her children, Katelyn Wiseman, wife of David of Springfield, OH and Brandon Fisher of Lancaster. Tanya appreciated the influence early in her life by Tom Kitch and later in life by James Brown. She was especially close to her maternal grandmother, Lillian "Sally" Cole.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10AM on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church, 530 Milton Road Lancaster, PA 17602. Friends and family will be received for a visitation from 9AM until 10AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Calvary Baptist Church, Educational Fund for Brandon Fisher, address above. To leave an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com