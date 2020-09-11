Tanner A. Derrick, age 21, of Marietta, PA, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, as result of a motorcycle accident. He was born in Lancaster, son of Ulysses T. & Megan L. Derrick Moore of Marietta. He attended LCBC Church Manheim Campus.
He was self employed buying and selling used auto parts. He graduated from the Mid-Atlantic Academy. He was a sweet spirited young man who loved the excitement of cars, motorcycles, dirt bikes, and 4-wheelers. He enjoyed remodeling projects and had a tender heart for helping others. Tanner often had a smile on his face as he went about his day.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by grandparents Ted and Ann Glick Derrick of Manheim.
Funeral service will take place at LCBC, 2392 Mount Joy Road, Manheim on Sunday, September 13th at 2 p.m., with an outdoor viewing from 1 p.m. until time of service. Please use the Auditorium North Entrance. Pastor David Ashcraft will be officiating with interment in the Kraybill Mennonite Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »