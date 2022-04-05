Tammy S. Burkholder, 58, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. She had suffered with Multiple System Atrophy a rare and aggressive version of Parkinsonism that immobilized her for the last couple of few years.
She was born in Ephrata to Harry L. and Barbara A. (Beyerle) Pannebecker, or Reinholds, and was the wife of Delmar Burkholder with whom she shared 38 years of marriage.
She was associated with Hinkletown Church.
Tammy worked for Doneckers and QVC for most of her life. She was a graduate of Cocalico High School and Brownstown Vo-tech. She was compassionate and always had an open ear of listening. Tammy was an animal lover, especially cats and tigers. She also enjoyed buying and selling ventriloquist goods with her husband.
She was preceded in death by a stillborn brother.
Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tammy's memory may be made to Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA, 17602.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.