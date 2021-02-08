Tammy R. Millar, 61, of Manheim, passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of Esther (Ebersole) wife of Ray Sweitzer of Marietta and the late Harold "Skip" Gingrich. Tammy was the companion of Neil A. Shank.
Tammy was a graduate of Elizabethtown High School class of 1977. She enjoyed painting and creating beautiful art of all kinds. She relished in the memories of when her children were young and her house filled with her friends' kids whom she babysat for several years. Helping people in all stages of their lives was her passion. And full of passion she was! After many years of battling her own illnesses and demons, she has been set free to be with our Father in Heaven, where we believe she has been reunited with her severely missed siblings, Kathy and Randy. Tammy had an infectious energy and a marvelous soul, and that is how she will be remembered. She has been and always will be so deeply loved by her family.
Surviving in addition to her mother, Esther and stepfather, Ray, are two children, Ryan Gingrich of Manheim and Katelin Storm of Marietta. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Carter and Logan Storm. "We love you Nanny T!"
She was preceded in death by a sister, Kathy McNaughton, and a brother, Randy Gingrich.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to help support her son, Ryan. Please make checks payable to Ryan Gingrich and mail to Excentia Human Services, 1810 Rohrerstown Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com