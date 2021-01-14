Tammy P. Herr, 57, of Lititz, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday morning, January 10, 2021 at UPMC Lititz after becoming sick at home. A much-loved mother, sister, and friend, Tammy was hardworking, loyal, and gentle hearted. She loved cats, poodles, and thrift shopping.
Tammy devoted herself to her son, Philip, who preceded her in death. She also joins her parents, Carl and Marjorie Walker, in Heaven. Surviving are five siblings, David L (Dolores A.) Walker of Lititz, Jeffrey E. Walker of Manheim, John E. (Heidi H.) Walker of Manheim, Charlene A. (Michael A.) Spayd of Lancaster, and Craig S. Walker of Harrisburg. She also leaves behind the love and support from the Lititz community and her employer, Sauder's Eggs.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Hernley Mennonite Church, 746 Lebanon Road, Manheim, PA. If desired, contributions may be made in her memory to Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
A living tribute »