Tammy Lynn Wolf, 62, of Ephrata, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at her home. She was born in Lancaster County to the late Samuel Blessing and Shirley Keiser-Godfrey and was the wife of Charles A. Wolf, Jr.
Tammy was a self-employed cleaner. She enjoyed camping and making memories at their place on the river. She enjoyed playing the guitar and singing. She had a real passion for baking and loved making Christmas cookies for friends and family. She could always be found with a camera in her hand taking pictures. She loved nothing more than spending time with friends and family making memories. Tammy took the most pride in her family and the titles she held as Wife, Mother, Sister, and Meme.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Tracy Dippner Weiss, Robert III, husband of Kristina Dippner, Samantha Dippner, Charles III (Chuck), husband of Kate Wolf, Missy, wife of Butch Foster, Cathy Wolf White; 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and one on the way; step mother, Harriet Blessing; step father, Lee Godfrey; three brothers; two sisters; three step sisters and three step brothers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Bobbie Jo Dippner.
A viewing will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020, from 10 to 11 AM, at Akron United Zion Church, 31 South 10th Street, Akron, followed by her funeral service at 11 AM. Interment will private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Tammy's memory may be made to Wellspan Cancer Center, 460 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, PA, 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
