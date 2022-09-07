Tammy Louise (Stark) Helm, 58, of Harrisburg, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at her residence. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Carl. R. and Ethel (Leibfried) Stark. Tammy was the wife of the late James "Jimmy" Fulginiti.
Tammy was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1981. She was a dedicated, hardworking parcel driver for FedEx. Tammy enjoyed cooking, trips to the beach, traveling, and most of all spending time with her family.
Tammy is survived by a daughter, Brooke Fulginiti, wife of CJ Myers of Enola. Also surviving is a sister, Deb Charles of Elizabethtown. She was preceded in death by two sons, Kyle and Joseph Fuginiti and two sisters, Karla Stark and LuAnn Redcay.
A memorial service honoring Tammy's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 2 PM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 1 PM to 2 PM. Interment will follow at Mount Joy Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Caron Foundation, Attn: Caron Development Office, 243 N. Galen Hall Rd., Wernersville, PA 19565. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com