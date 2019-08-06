A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Tammy L. Cramer, age 59 of Ashland, AL, will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. at Benefield Funeral Home in Lineville with Skyler Yates and other family members speaking.
Mrs. Cramer passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at UAB. Born and raised in Clarksburg, WV, and former resident of Lancaster, PA, Mrs. Cramer has lived in Clay County for the last three years. She worked for the Defense Department for several years but spent most of her time as a homemaker. She loved spending time with family, cooking, entertaining and serving others.
She is survived by her husband: A. Scott Cramer; one daughter; Angela Yates of Ashland; two sisters: Connie Goss of Manheim, PA, and Teasa Heuyard of Brownstown, PA; two brothers: Terry Vance of Haywood, WV, Clint Vance of Waxhaw, NC; three grandchildren; Skyler Yates, Alyssa Yates, and Alayna Yates; and by relation and through love, numerous extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Charles L. Vance and Marie Elizabeth Fleece Vance; one infant son, David Landes; one brother, Charles Keith Vance; and her nan, Marion Cramer.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Benefield Funeral Home in Lineville from 3:00 P.M. until service time at 4:00 P.M.
Benefield Funeral Home of Lineville is in charge of the arrangements. Send online condolences at benefieldfuneralhome.com