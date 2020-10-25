Tammy L. Bottner, 51, of Paradise, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020. Born in Lancaster to Marvin and Flossie Cummings.
Tammy worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant, she enjoyed spending time with her family and helping others. She was an amazing mother and sister! She was a Dallas Cowboy fan and loved to watch the games.
Tammy is survived by her children, Sam Ruhl and Brittany Ruhl; grandchildren, Brayden Ruhl and Liam Rhodes; her siblings, Rick Cummings, Mike Cummings, Brenda Groff, Jimmy Cummings and Ashley Arment.
To send a condolence, please visit Tammy's Memorial Page at: www.CremationPA.com.
A living tribute »