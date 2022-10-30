A Life Celebration gathering and service for Tammy Kessler Winters, age 37 who passed away October 15, 2022 will be held Saturday, November 5, 2022 between the hours of 1 to 3 PM followed by a service of remembrance at Reality Church, 2301 Harrisburg Pike, Bldg 1, Suite 100 Lancaster, PA 17601.
If desired and in lieu of flowers kindly consider a donation of memorial contribution to benefit her children by contacting the funeral home. To leave a condolence please visit:
