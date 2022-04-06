Tammy Jo Zeiber, 58, of Bainbridge, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Hershey Medical Center. Born Sunday, February 16, 1964 in Berwick, she was the daughter of the late Eldon W. and Marsha L. (Glodfelter) Shultz.
Tammy graduated from Central Columbia High School in 1982 and earned her BS in Business Administration from Bloomsburg University in 1995. She worked at TE Connectivity for 14 years as a Strategic Sourcing Analyst. She had an enormous love of Dogs, golfing, gardening, and traveling with family and friends. Tammy was known for her incredible work ethic and generously kind heart.
Tammy is survived by two children: Michelle R. Zeiber of Danville, PA and Jeffrey R. Zeiber and wife Stephanie of Norfolk, VA; three brothers: Ken Shultz and wife Lanette of Bloomsburg; Phil Shultz of Lightstreet, PA and Scott Shultz of Morgantown, PA, and a special niece and nephew; Lisa and Billy, as well as other nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Viewing will be held on Thursday at Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 from 12:00-2:00 PM and 4:00-6:00 PM, and on Friday at Middletown First Church of God, 245 West High Street, Middletown, PA 17057 from 10:00 AM until the time of service. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will take place in Bainbridge Cemetery.
If desired, contributions in Tammy's memory to the ASPCA. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com
A living tribute »