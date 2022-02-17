Tammy Jo Stiffler, 62, of Lancaster passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Reamstown, PA she was the daughter of the late Josephine M. (Burns) and Ray W. Haug.
Prior to Retirement, Tammy worked at Community Action Partnership Head Start as a teacher's assistant and bus driver. Tammy loved to go shopping and visiting the mountains. She absolutely loved all family gatherings, especially celebrating holidays with all her family present. During these gatherings Tammy was known for her filling and red beet eggs. Most of all she cherished spending time with her family and friends. Her vibrant spirit, her love for everyone and her zest for life will be missed by all who knew her.
Tammy is survived by her partner, Gary Eckman of Lancaster; her children: Luticia Bupp wife of Michael of Lancaster, Jessica Fahnestock wife of Mark of Manheim and Kayla Eckman of Lancaster; stepsons Ryan Eckman and Christopher Eckman both of Lancaster; 12 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild (Ayanna) with another great-grandchild (Winston) on the way; siblings: Sharla Rutter wife of the late Marty of Manheim, Randy Haug husband of Vickie of New Holland and Scottie Haug husband of Robin of Lititz as well as several nieces and nephews and her grand-furbabies. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Sandy Albert, Franklin Haug, Ray Haug, Jr. and Daniel Haug.
A Funeral Service will be held at 3 PM on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received from 2 PM until the time of service. Interment will be private. Flowers, gifts, etc. can be sent to the funeral home in Tammy's name for the service.
