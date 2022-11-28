Tammy J. Krasley, 59, of Manheim, was surrounded by her family when she gained her wings on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Bedford on June 26, 1963, she was the daughter of Barbara Basore Sheirer of Lititz. Tammy graduated from Manheim Central High School in 1981. She worked hard in warehouse positions, where she enjoyed driving the equipment. On August 20, 1983 she married the love of her life, an electrician, Donald Krasley. On August 29, 1984 she gave birth to her only daughter, Kelly, who was her pride and joy. Tammy loved the Atlanta Braves, enjoyed going to rock concerts, hitting the casino with friends, and playing Bingo. She helped support her husband with his elaborate and technical Christmas light show. Tammy dearly loved her white kitty, Woodstock. She left an impression with everyone she met. Tammy will be deeply missed by her husband, family, friends, and anyone who knew her.
Surviving in addition to her mother and husband, is a daughter, Kelly wife of Josh Zimmerman of Elizabethtown, two grandchildren: Carson Krasley-Rice, Lauren Rice, a grandson on the way: Colin, and two siblings: Troy husband of Lori Sheirer of Russellville, TN and Michelle Sheirer of Lititz.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Tammy's Memorial Service at Elstonville Sportsman's Association, 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Tammy's memory to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central PA, 745 West Governor Road, Hershey, PA 17033. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com