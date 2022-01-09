Tammy J. Doskocil, 60, of Lancaster, and formerly of Lititz; beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, died suddenly on January 1, 2022 at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Earl “Squirl” Wright of Lititz, and the late Carol Kessler Wright. Tammy was the loving wife of Joseph J. Doskocil III; and was the love of Joe’s life for 16 years.
She worked as a waitress at Alice’s Diner, Lancaster. Tammy was a zealous and enthusiastic fan for the Dallas Cowboys Football Team; and she loved spending time at the beach at Wildwood Crest. Her deepest passion was her family, and she cherished all the time she could spend with her husband, two sons, and grandson, who was the pride and joy of her heart.
Surviving in addition to her father Earl, and husband Joe, are two sons: Tyler L. Tabbutt, Taylor J. Tabbutt fiancé of Alexis Twyman all of Lancaster, a grandson, Leo Tabbutt, a brother Robert Wright of Philadelphia, and two nephews: Sam & Gus Wright.
Services for Tammy will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in the memory of Tammy’s mother to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com