Tammy Ann Jumbelick, 54, of Denver, PA, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Richard and Jean Dale, and the beloved wife to Bruce Jumbelick for over 16 years.
Tammy graduated from Warwick High School and soon began her 35-year career as an inspector for Sechan Electronics. She loved scrapbooking, going to craft shows, bingo, and most of all spending time with her friends and family.
In addition to her husband Bruce, Tammy is survived by her step sons Kevin Jumbelick and Danny Jumbelick, niece Abigail Dale, and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Dale.
A time for friends and family to gather will take place on Saturday, January 8 from 5-7 PM at Charles Snyder, Jr. Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A service will be held at 7 PM following the viewing. A graveside service will take place on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 2nd Lock Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation in Tammy's name to the organization of your choice.