Tammie Sue Fairchild

Tammie Sue (Teeter) Fairchild, 59 of Lancaster, PA was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 16th with her family by her side. She was born in Roaring Spring, PA. She was the daughter of the late Russell and Mildred Teeter.
Tammie is survived by 1 daughter, Jessica Cross. She had 6 siblings: Donald Teeter, Sr. (Shirley), Gary M. Teeter, Judy Kalin (David, Sr.), Jeffery Teeter, Sr. (Angela), Joy Cooper (Allen), and Mary Ann Fairchild. She had 2 grandchildren, Eli and Ivy Clarke. She is also survived by special friends and caregivers, Michael Price and Ellie Willis, as well as many nieces and nephews. Tammie was preceded in death by her parents, nephew Gary E. Teeter, and step-daughter Emily Clarke.
Tammie had a heart of gold and helped any person in need. She was a Girl Scout leader in Lancaster in the 1980s. She loved bowling, camping, going to the beach, and doing arts and crafts. Tammie absolutely loved snowmen all year round. She rescued many pets that will miss her dearly: L.B., Milo, BoBo, Mello, and Tigger.
A celebration service for Tammie will be held at a later date. The family would like to extend their thanks to the members of Hospice & Community Care for their attention and care during this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Cerebral Palsy Foundation, 3 Columbus Circle, 15th Fl, New York, NY 10019. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.