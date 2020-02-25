Tami L. Scherrer, 58, of Columbia, passed away on February 20, 2020 at home. She was the wife Michael N. Scherrer with whom she was married ten years. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Allen Trimble and Betty Lewis Trimble.
A graduate of Penn Manor High School, Class of 1979, Tami was a volunteer with the Hands Across the Street program in Columbia, enjoyed the polar plunges at the Susquehanna River, and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. She also loved being in the company of her family, particularly her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents are her daughters, Amberlee Wagner (Travis); Brittany Trimble (Randy Cooper); six grandchildren; sister, Robin Shover (William) and brother Michael Trimble (Justy).
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the American Legion Post 372, 329 Chestnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Tami's memory to Hands Across the Street, 360 Locust St., Columbia, PA 17512.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
