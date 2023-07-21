Tamara (Tammy) Connor passed from this life on July 13, 2023 to join her beloved husband Kenneth (Hawk) Connor in eternal peace. He preceded her in death in 2010. She was 67 years old. She was the daughter of Gene Y. and Jean W. Becker. She was preceded in death by a sister, Tracy (Becker) Ford.
She is survived by daughter Brandi Hill, two stepsons Troy S. Connor, husband of Tina, Jason Connor, husband of Susan and a brother Hal Becker. Also surviving are her granddaughters Kayla Connor, Samantha Estremera, Ella Estremera and one grandson Devin Connor who always made her heart happy.
She loved going to the beach, reading and watching old movies. Her most precious gift was her family. She was a lifetime member of the Moravian Church.
She worked as a receptionist, nurse's aide and was employed at Quality Custom Cabinetry for almost 25 years.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday July 25, 2023 at 1 PM at the Greenwood Cemetery located at 712 Highland Drive, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fibromyalgia Research or the Make-A-Wish-Foundation
